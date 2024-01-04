ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gretzky, a Canada Lynx at the Seneca Park Zoo, died over the weekend, zoo staff announced Thursday.

According to the zoo, Gretzky was suffering from major neurological changes. After an examination, they discovered he had a disease in his brain. They later confirmed this to be a tumor.

Because his symptoms were too severe, the zoo euthanized Gretzky after confirming that he would not be able to recover.

Gretzky only had one offspring named Stanley, who was transferred to Trevor Zoo.