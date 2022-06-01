ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seneca Park Zoo’s crowned jewel has been officially named.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the zoo’s Masai Giraffe calf will now be called Olmsted, or “Olmy” for short.

The county executive was on Olmy’s grounds Wednesday to share the news, saying the baby is named after Frederick Law Olmstead, the designer of Seneca Park.

Olmstead is known as the zoo’s first-ever Masai Giraffe to be born at the location. His mother, Iggy, has been at the zoo since 2018 after coming to Rochester from the Virginia Zoo.

Earlier this month, the zoo’s veterinary staff specified the calf is a male and said he’s in healthy condition. He was born on Friday, April 29.

The Animals of the Savanna building, which houses the giraffes as well as zebra and a white rhino, was closed Friday so the baby giraffe and mother could bond.

Officials from Seneca Park Zoo have yet to announce when the area will be open to the public.