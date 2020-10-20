Seneca Park Zoo announces arrival of two new goats

Beatrice and Bianca will join goats Azuki and Harvey in expanded goat habitat. (Photo provided by the Seneca Park Zoo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seneca Park Zoo officials announced the arrival of two new Nigerian dwarf goats, Beatrice and Bianca.

The 3 and a half-year-old goats will join Azuki and Harvey in the goat habitat — which was expanded last fall to provide additional space and climbing opportunities.

According to a statement from the zoo, the goats came from Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, where they were voluntarily surrendered by an owner who could no longer care for them.

“What I love about this partnership with Seneca Park Zoo is that Beatrice and Bianca are going to help expand our community’s appreciation for these wonderful animals while receiving the highest quality of care and enrichment every day,” Farm and Safety Manager for Lollypop Farm Joanna Dychton said in a statement.

“It’s great to partner with local organizations. We are glad to work with Lollypop Farm to ensure Beatrice and Bianca have a wonderful home here at the Zoo,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement.

Just last week, officials announced the arrival of a new male southern white rhino named Jiwe. In September, the zoo announced a new red panda named Willie.

The Zoo is open daily and timed tickets are required which can be purchased here.