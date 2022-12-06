ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 7th Judicial District announced on Tuesday that they are implementing therapy dogs in Rochester’s Surviving and Finding Empowerment (SAFE) court.

The SAFE Court was established in 2013. Formerly known as Human Trafficking Court, it is a court that provides resources and services to those charged with crimes who have been or are at risk of sexual exploitation.

“SAFE Court participants often cope with what they feel are insurmountable obstacles to simply surviving,” Hon. Ellen Yacknin, the presiding judge and founder of the SAFE court, said in a statement. “It is nothing short of wonderful to see how much more calm and confident participants are after seeing, let alone petting, a dog in court. The dogs’ presence helps to reassure and support participants to be successful in ways that we, as human beings, cannot always do.”

Dogs at the SAFE Court were implemented by the district to provide comfort to those going through the court. These dogs were trained by RocDog — a local nonprofit with the mission of providing therapy dogs for people in need and organizations such as nursing homes, schools, and hospitals.

Paul Anthony, the founder and president of RocDog, explains the impact that therapy dogs have on people who interact with them.

“The changes I see in people who interact with our dogs are often dramatic,” Anthony said. “Regardless of how anxious or upset a person is, the dog’s presence helps to calm them down, reduce their anxiety, and even make them smile – all of which can only help them for the better.”