ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal.

According to the Irondequoit Police Department, 33-year-old Blythe Caldicott hit a 12-year-old yorkie with a metal cane. The dog suffered severe injuries to its head and had to be euthanized.

Caldicott is scheduled to appear in court in August.