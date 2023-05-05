ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Orbit, a 6-year-old Swedish Vallhund from Rochester, will be competing in the Westminster Dog Show.

This will be Orbit’s first time competing in the dog show. Ruth Travers, Orbit’s owner/handler says that her show dog has previously won two champion titles in the best of breed category.

One title was earned at the National Dog Show last year, the other at the American Kennel Club Championship last year as well.

Travers shared her rare experience, being both the owner and handler of Orbit.

“Words really cannot express how much I love this dog,” Travers says. “He is my first show dog but truly my best friend first and foremost. Getting to share all these amazing experiences with my best friend is an experience I can’t quite put into words and I’m so excited to go to my first Westminster with him, and so thankful for the huge amount of support I’ve gotten from the dog show community. I have made so many wonderful friends thanks to dog shows!”

Along with Orbit, there will be two other dogs from Rochester competing. The Westminster Dog Show starts on Monday, May 8.