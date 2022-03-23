ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two local animal rescue groups are asking for community support in their quest to bring more than 100 cats back to full health after a devastating house fire in Rochester.

Rescued Treasures Pet Adoptions and Keller’s Kats Rescue Inc. were asked to carry out a rescue mission of 80 cats that were left homeless as a result of the fire.

The organizations, both based in Greece, teamed up with Ark Veterinary and Urgent Care located in Henrietta after the total number of animals, thought to be around 80, was actually more than 100 after an investigation.

According to officials, the cats were walking on broken glass and debris scattered around on what is left of the burned-down property.

Two pregnant females were safely caught and will reside in foster care until their babies are old enough to be on their own. The animal advocates say the females left on the property will continue to reproduce until they are rescued and given proper veterinary care.

Officials say 28 of the cats have been rescued, spayed, and neutered so far, and a plan is being developed to address the remaining animals. They say it’s a costly venture for two small rescues to provide proper medical care: FELV/FIX testing, distemper and rabies vaccines, deflea and deworming, microchip insertion, plus spay and neutering surgery will amount to an estimated cost approaching $15,000.

Members of the shelter groups say they continue to work on the affected property, but ask for the community’s help in the form of monetary donations to further spay, neuter, and eventually rescue all of the kittens who were left homeless.

They have organized registries on Amazon and Chewy and provided the following list of items needed:

Large-XL Dog Crate

Havahart Traps

Wooden “feral cat” houses that open from the top

Science Diet, Dry Adult Cat Food

Meow Mix Dry food

Wet Cat Food

Kevlar Gloves

Litter Pans

Litter Scoops

Cat Beds

Food and Water Dishes

A small community of neighbors near the affected residence is currently looking out for the animals. The address of the home was not specified to promote the safety of the cats.

Officials say the “feral cat” homes would offer the animals a temporary place to stay while at the property as work continues on the house.

Updates of this ongoing rescue mission will be provided daily on a Facebook Page created by all three groups. Additional monetary donations can be made on Keller’s Kats Rescue website and physical donations can be mailed to the organization’s PO BOX: 26472 Rochester, N.Y. 14626.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.