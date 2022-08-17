ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Area Crime Stoppers (RACS), a local nonprofit, have started their annual K-9 initiative fundraiser.

The program supports 30 local K-9 teams run by law enforcement organizations such as the Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

This year’s campaign goal works to provide funds to purchase new K-9 puppies, emergency veterinary expenses, obstacle course upgrades, training equipment, and other supplies.

The campaign runs through Sept. 30, and donations can be made online through their secure donation link or the Crime Stoppers website. In-person, donations can be made at donation jars in Countrymax Stores and Bagel Land in Brighton.

Last year’s fundraiser “exceeded expectations,” according to representatives from RACS, and allowed for the purchasing of all necessary supplies as well as two K-9 puppies.

RACS was founded in 1892 to encourage support and partnership between the community and local law enforcement. The volunteer-run board of directors oversees the organization and its initiatives. RACS programs include an anonymous tip line, a first responders scholarship, a good citizen award, and various other funding initiatives.