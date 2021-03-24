Reward offered for identification of man accused of animal abuse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and Lollypop Farm Humane Law Enforcement Department is offering a reward for the identification of a man accused of animal abuse.

According to officials the incident occurred at at the Henrietta CountryMax Pet Wash facility. The man in the photo is seen repeatedly beating the dog, a German Shepherd mix. CountryMax employees discovered the incident on footage and immediately contacted law enforcement.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the CRIME STOPPERS Tip Line at 423-9300 or Lollypop Farm Humane Law Enforcement at 223-6500.