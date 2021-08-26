Raccoon stuck in Amherst storm grate rescued and set free

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A female raccoon trapped in an Amherst storm drain is free Wednesday night after getting stuck.

Amherst Animal Control arrived first on the scene at Telfair Drive and Hershey Court and was unsuccessful in freeing the raccoon. With help from the Amherst Highway Department, the grate with the raccoon still attached was removed and transported to the Erie County SPCA Wildlife Department.

Staff at the SPCA sedated the critter and separated it from the grate. After waking up, Animal Control released her back into the wild.