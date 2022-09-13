ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Puppy Mill Rescue Team has launched a new fundraiser to help dogs find their forever home.

The animal rescue team works to end puppy mills across the state and country. They perform rescue missions and transportation, along with rehabilitating and adopting dogs.

“We take in animals. Sometimes they’re a day old and it’s an emergency and they need to be tube fed. Sometimes it’s dogs that have been used for breeding their entire life and have never known what the inside of a home is,” said Jessica Ziomek, a volunteer with the Puppy Mill Rescue Team (PMRT).

Ziomek knows firsthand how damaging puppy mills can be for dogs. She has a furry friend named Maurie who was rescued from a puppy mill when he was 6 years old.

“I don’t know that he’d ever seen a child before, so he’s afraid of quick movements,” Ziomek said. “Some dogs takes weeks before humans can pet them because the only interaction they’ve had was bad. Some dogs will just be shut down and we give them the time that they need in a quiet room.”







Ziomek said many other dogs in mills don’t get groomed often and end up matting, which makes it painful for them to eventually be groomed.

“Every dog is different and we bring the dogs into foster homes that have been doing this for a while and we figure out what that dog needs specifically, and we take care of them from there,” Ziomek said.

To help PMRT in its efforts, the organization is currently hosting a unique shoe drive fundraiser.

“We are collecting used and new shoes. As long as they still have life in them, and no holes or tears, we will take them,” Ziomek said. “We collect those shoes and then we hand them off to an organization called Funds2orgs and they give the shoes a second life. They’ll be used in developing countries and they’re brought to these countries for families to start their own business.”

“They’re taught about how businesses run, how they can run their own business, how they can be successful, and so that’s the microeconomics of it, so that’s the reason why the shoe quality is important. We’re able to give them shoes that will be able to be worn for years and years, which a lot of people that they’re selling to have never had before.”

The shoes donated help raise money for PMRT and funds will go towards medical and transportation costs for dogs in puppy mills. PMRT earns money based on the total weight of the shoes collected.

“If you look through your house and you find one pair of shoes, you’re helping dogs like Maurie and the thousands of other dogs that need a chance at a good safe home,” Ziomek said.

The shoe drive fundraiser runs until October 10, 2022. Drop-off locations can be found in the picture below.

You can learn more about the Puppy Mill Rescue Team by clicking here.