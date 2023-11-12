ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fashionable fundraising gala “Kittens on the Catwalk” was held at Comedy at the Carlson on Sunday.

This event was held to raise money and encourage adoptions for Pet Pride Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center.

Kittens on the Catwalk featured a live runway show with fashions by JCPenney at Eastview Mall. Mary Therese Friel Modeling Agency provided models and Pet Pride provided the adoptable kittens.

The live music was performed by Fairport Jazz as guests enjoyed drinks and a lively show. Even the cats got dressed up for the event, they modeled fashions from Aarons Alley of Rochester and Sole Mates.

The items placed for auction included a destination package, handmade jewelry and wood crafts made by local artists, gift baskets, gift cards, and more during silent and live auctions. Live auction items included a signed Wayne Gretzky jersey and a full-sized Bills helmet signed by Jordan Poyer.

All proceeds from this event benefit Pet Pride of New York. For 46 years, Pet Pride has been rescuing homeless cats and kittens in our community and providing them with food, shelter, and veterinary care. Once a cat enters their center they stay as long until they find a forever home. So far this year, they placed nearly 700 cats and kittens with loving families.

The Pet Pride Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center is located at 7731 Victor Mendon Road in Victor, and is open to the public seven days a week.