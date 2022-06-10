ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Downtown Rochester is getting the purr-fect business addition right in the hustle and bustle of East Avenue. It will feature some very cute, very small furry friends.

Rochester couple John Denman and Suzanne Peters have had their minds set on opening a cat café in downtown Rochester for years. In 2020, they were set to nail down a location but then the month of March rolled around.

“The pandemic kicked into full swing, and that ended up being kind of a blessing in disguise,” Denman said.

Over two years later, their dream is finally coming to fruition and they are getting ready to open for a soft launch on June 15 for their ‘Pawistive Cat Café’ at 120 East Avenue.

“We want to provide a really fun space for people downtown to come in destress a little bit, take a couple of seconds out of their day to relax. Cats have been known to decrease blood pressure, decreased stress levels, and it’s something that a lot of people could use, especially nowadays,” Denman said.

The pair still has a lot of work to do before opening day Wednesday but said once they get through the initial few weeks of being first-time business owners, they have big plans for the space.

“We’ll be having special event nights, movies, and yoga nights,” Denman said.

Pawsitive Cat Café has teamed up with Rescue Treasure Pet Adoptions and almost every cat at the café will be available for adoption.

“We’re gonna have a rotating cast of cats. We’re gonna get as many cats as we possibly can to get adopted,” Peters said.

According to Denman, there are an estimated 3.2 million cats in shelters nationwide annually. The couple said they just want to do their part to lower that number locally.

The café will be reservations only to start out, costing $5 per half hour or $9 for the whole hour. Coffee, tea, and treats from Red Fern will be available for purchase. You can book your first reservation online.