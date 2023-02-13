ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A giraffe from the Seneca Park Zoo passed away on Sunday, officials from the zoo announced Monday.

Parker, a six-year-old Masai giraffe, was found inside the Animals of the Savanna Building unresponsive. Zoo officials said he was caught in a support structure for the enclosure’s gate.

“The possibility of this kind of event happening was unforeseen and unprecedented,” said

Superintendent Steve Lacy. “The gate structure, installed in 2018, is a standard giraffe

enclosure feature and is used in a number of accredited zoos around the country.”

The zoo said that there were no reports of similar incidents with the gate structures happening at other zoos, but the manufacturer of the gate has been notified. The Seneca Park Zoo added they will be modifying the gate to prevent this from happening again.

Parker first arrived at the zoo in 2018. Zoo officials remember him for his curiosity and playfulness. He was paired with two female giraffes named Kipenzi and Iggy and has a child named Olmsted.

“Parker will be sorely missed by all. He had been in excellent health prior to this and was a joy

to both staff and visitors,” said zoo veterinarian Chris McKinney. “Our priority is

the health and well-being of our animals and any major event can certainly affect them.

The public is asked to commemorate Parker by sharing pictures and memories of Parker on social media.