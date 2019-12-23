Ontario County implements Jails and TAILS program

Rosie, an 8 month old Border Collie, will spend the next six weeks in jail, in Ontario County’s new Jails and TAILS program. (Photo provided by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office)

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with with the Humane Society to start Jails and TAILS— a new program to help a dog become adoptable and teach inmate skills in animal training.

Rosie is an 8 month old border collie who will live in the jail for a period of six weeks where she will learn obedience, socialization and other skills.

Once the program is completed, she will return to the Ontario County Humane Society, and will be put up for adoption. Another dog will take her place.

With Jails and TAILS, dogs will learn training and inmates will get life skills which can be utilized upon release from custody in a veterinarian tech setting or as a volunteer for animal care.