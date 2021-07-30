NYS looking for pool owners to help eradicate invasive species

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State is looking for pool owners to be a part of their next survey.

New York State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos is encouraging swimming pool owners to participate in the DEC’s annual Asian Longhorned Beetle Swimming Pool Survey.

“The best opportunity to eradicate and limit the spread of invasive species is by finding infestations early, when populations are low,” Commissioner Seggos said.

People without swimming pools can help by reporting signs of ALB in their communities. The characteristics to look for include:

Being about 1.5 inches long, black with white spots, have black and white antennae

Leave perfectly round exit holes in branches and trucks of host trees

Create sawdust-like material called frass that collects on branches and around the base of trees

ALB’s were first introduced to the United States on accident. They came from Asia through wood-packing materials, and they attack a variety of hardwoods. These species have caused the death of hundreds of trees across the country.

To report suspects, people can email photos to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov, or mail insects to DEC’s Forest Health Diagnostics Lab at 108 Game Farm Road, Delmar, N.Y., 12054, Attn: Liam Somers.

