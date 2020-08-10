NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets says Asian Giant Hornet is not in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is clarifying the different types of winged stinger insects in the state. After the Asian Giant Hornet (AGH) was confirmed in Washington State the department is reminding people that the AGH has not been found in the Northeast.

There are two types of insects that could be confused with the AGH, the Cicada Killer and the European Hornet. Each have distinct attributes that differentiate them from the AGH.

The pictures below help show the differences in the insects.

The Cicada Killer can be found in NYS, these large wasps are usual docile toward humans.

Workers are up to an inch large with the queen getting to 1.4 inches. This is the only true hornet in the Northeast.