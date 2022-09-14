ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – With staffing shortages still felt in a number of different professions, the veterinary industry is no exception.

As a result, some clinics have had to turn animals and their owners away. Some in our community are having trouble finding a veterinarian who will accept new patients.



Reinaldo Sanchez of Rochester has owned his dog, Mushi, for nearly a decade.

Over the weekend, Sanchez’s dog suddenly became ill and hasn’t had much food or drink in five days. Since then, the owner has searched high and low for a veterinarian who will see his dog. So far, to no avail.



“I have had him for nine years. I’ve taken care of him very well. I don’t know what’s wrong with him, but something big is wrong with him,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez says until now, his dog has been in good health. He says he’s tried tirelessly to find a veterinarian with no luck.

“They all tell me, ‘I’m sorry. We’re not able to take any more patients. We’re full.’ I called many places and they gave me the same answer,” said Sanchez.

Sam Estes is a technician with Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Services, or VSES.

“There’s staffing shortages everywhere. It’s hard to retain people. There’s a lot of burnout due to people having to work through COVID,” said Estes, “There’s definitely a staffing issue where there comes a point where we have a certain caseload and we’re not able to see additional cases because we won’t be able to take care of the current hospitalized patients.”

For now, Sanchez says he isn’t losing hope.

“I’m not giving up,” said Sanchez, “How can I give up when I love him so much?”

At times, if VSES isn’t able to take in a new patient, Estes says they will go to Buffalo or Syracuse for treatment.

In the meantime, Sanchez is still in search of a vet for his dog.

After forming in January, the VSES union is still in a holding period awaiting information on setting up a bargaining date with the hopes of forming a contract soon.