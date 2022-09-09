ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bones or no bones?

Social media sensation Noodle the Pug and Rochester native Jonathan Graziano will kick off Lollypop Farm’s Walk for the Animals at Barktober Fest on Saturday, September 24.

You may have heard of Noodle the Pug, but in case you’ve lived under a rock for the last year or so, the pug became famous for his daily morning ritual. The 13-year-old rescue pug is helping millions of people shape their daily lives by deciding if it’s a “bones day” or a “no bones day.”

In the spotlight of his 4.5 million TikTok followers, Graziano promotes a universal message of self-care by gently waking up his friend each morning to see if Noddle will stand on its own. If the dog stays upright, it’s a “bones day,” and if he flops back over — which he often does — it’s a “no bones” day.

With the help of the “bone master,” Graziano will be judging and awarding prizes ahead of an exclusive reading and signing of his children’s book ‘Noodle and the No Bones Day.’

Walk for the Animals is one of the largest pet fundraiser festivals in New York State. The event supports vital services and programs for homeless or abused pets in the region.

According to organizers, donations have achieved a total of $114,330 at the time of writing — just short of the $175,000 goal set out for this year’s festival.

“I’ve been a HUGE fan of Lollypop Farm ever since my first school field trip there when I was in elementary school,” Graziano said. “To be able to use the platform Noodle and I have to drive attention towards the incredible work they do is a sincere privilege, and we cannot wait for the event! Also, not for nothing, but we would travel to the ends of the earth to judge a dog Halloween costume contest, so to be able to do this in my hometown is extra special.”

Barktober Fest will feature K9 contests, live music, food vendors, raffles, and family-friendly activities. For the pets: a pup pie eating contest, a costume contest, a hot diggity dig contest and more.

Registration is necessary to enter with your favorite pet friend. According to the event’s description, the walk begins at 10 a.m. and the check-in for the walk is at 9 a.m.

For more information about the festival, visit Lollypop Farm’s website by clicking here.