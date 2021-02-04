Some of the 97 cats rescued from Perinton house fire going up for adoption

This photo, provided by Lollypop Farm shelter, shows one of the 97 cats rescued from a house fire in Perinton, NY, outside Rochester, NY, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Many of the cats suffered smoke inhalation, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester said, and it wasn’t clear whether all of them would survive. (Paige Engard/Courtesy Lollypop Farm via AP)

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens of cats are looking for their fur-ever home after being displaced from a Perinton house fire on January 15.

The Humane Society of Greater Rochester said most of the 97 rescued cats had suffered smoke inhalation, and it wasn’t clear at the time whether some of the cats would survive. Nearly three weeks later, the rescues are being put up for adoption.

The Lollypop Farm says several of the cats have already found homes, and many who have been receiving veterinary care at the shelter are being cleared to go to their new homes.

If you’re interested in adopting one of the cats you can go to the organization’s website and look in the description for the words “I was one of 90+ cats recently rescued after a house fire.” Adoptions are by appointment only.

You can check the online appointment scheduling tool to find a time that works best for you.