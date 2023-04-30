ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — April 30 marks National Adopt a Shelter Day, and Lollypop Farm’s celebration was in full swing.

Lollypop Farm Director of Communications Ashley Zeh says this day helps emphasize what she says should be a constant — that adoption is a great opportunity to those who are looking for a furry friend.

“We have so many pets here at the shelter, and they are deserving of good homes,” Zeh said.

Zeh says finding the perfect home for these animals is all based on the individuals. Lollypop Farm offers adoption counselors who can help those looking to adopt find the perfect forever friend for their lifestyle.

“Regardless of species, we really work at every animal as an individual, Zeh said. “And look for those traits to say, ‘I have a lot of energy,’ or ‘I want to go to a home that likes hiking every day’ or ‘I am a couch potato.'”

For those who can’t keep an animal for a long period of time, Zeh emphasizes the option of fostering. She says those who do foster animals offer availability at Lollypop Farm for those who need their services and help.

“Right now, we are really looking for people who can foster adult cats, and also large dogs,” Zeh said. “It’s a really easy process. You just go online, and there’s a foster questionnaire, and that will direct you to what animals you are looking to foster.”

Lollypop Farm is preparing to celebrate a milestone of 150 years in service, according to Zeh, and are hoping to make it the best year yet for animals in the community.

Anyone looking to get involved with fostering animals can fill out the form on Lollypop Farm’s website.