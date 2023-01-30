(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Valentine’s Day approaching, the Erie Zoo is once again offering you a chance to name your loved one, or ex, after a cockroach.

The Name a Cockroach fundraiser offers two different packages this year — Valentine’s Day or Un-Valentine’s Day — for people to name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach after their Valentine or “unwanted pest.”

For both Valentine’s and Un-Valentine’s Day packages, you can choose either a $10 digital package, where you get a digital certificate with the named cockroach listed, or a $20 mailed package, which comes complete with a bonus rubber hitchhiker.

10% of every purchase will support Erie Zoo’s conservation efforts.