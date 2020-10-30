Missouri breeder euthanizes 21 dogs instead of turning them over to inspectors, AG says

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) — The Missouri Attorney General’s Office announced 24 criminal charges against an unlicensed breeder Thursday after two dozen dogs were euthanized.

The office sent Marlisa McAlmond, who bred Cedar Ridge Australian dogs, two court orders — one last year and another this year — to turn over 80 dogs. She refused and even euthanized some of them, authorities said.

“As inspectors, we were going to get those dogs a few weeks ago,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “It was discovered this breeder euthanized 21 dogs. We brought criminal charges this week against the breeder.”

Twenty-four criminal charges were filed against McAlmond, including two felonies.

Schmitt said last year, he filed charges against McAlmond for substandard breeding conditions and operating under an expired license.

However, McAlmond continued to breed dogs, according to Schmitt.

“This is not going to be tolerated,” Schmitt said. “These are our companion animals, there are our pets, these are members of our family, these dogs, and you have a breeder that thumbs her nose at the law and euthanizes 21 dogs, we’re going to take action.”

Schmitt said roughly 60 dogs were sent to other places. He said his office is now trying to track down those dogs.

“The vast majority of the breeders in the state do a good job, but there are some that are bad actors, so when we get that referral from the Department of Agriculture, which is how it comes to our office on the law enforcement side, we’re going to take action,” he said.