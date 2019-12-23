Meet Peak, the sheriff’s first Bloodhound K9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office welcomed its first bloodhound to the force.

8-week-old Peak, is named after the High Peaks Wilderness area of the Adirondack region where she was born.

Photos provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Peak’s handler is Deputy Michael Ottley, a 16-year-law enforcement officer.

“Bloodhounds do one thing better than any other creature; find people who are lost missing or hiding,” Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxster said.

“We are excited to welcome Peak to our trained team of deputies, using her highly active energy and intelligence, coupled with her keen sense of smell, to assist MCSO in cases of missing persons and search and rescue.”

This is Peak, the Monroe county sheriff departments newest deputy. She’s an 8 week old bloodhound puppy and will be helping to aid in finding missing people. Watch @News_8 today for more adorableness! pic.twitter.com/dAgICmQzkb — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) December 23, 2019

More about Peak:

12 pounds

Born in Westport, NY

American Kennel Club certified