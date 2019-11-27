Lost cat finds his way home with the help of his microchip, a stranger, and Lollypop Farm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A truck driver and his travel companion, a 3-year-old cat, were separated in Ohio this past July.

Several months later, a woman named Kimberly was traveling from the West Coast to Rochester when she made a pit stop at a Love’s gas station in Ohio. There she found a scrawny, gray, seemingly homeless cat.

Since the weather was so cold she decided to take the cat with her back to Rochester and bring it to Lollypop Farm.

Once at Lollypop Farm, the cat was scanned for a microchip — and it had one. The owner, Matthew, was contacted and he made his way to New York to be reunited with his cat, Ashes.

He explained that Ashes had fallen out of the truck in that same area in Ohio, gotten spooked and ran off. Matthew looked for his cat for hours, and even returned to the area multiple times in the months that they were separated.

Matthew said that the reunion is all thanks to the microchip.

