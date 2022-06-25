ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm will host an “It’s A Small World (After All)” rat and mouse adoption event Sunday in hopes of rehoming hundreds of mice and rats seized in a law enforcement effort from March 2022.

The event will feature crafts, demonstrations on small pet care, and a meet-and-greet with kids who will share why they think rats make great pets.

The first 100 mouse adopters will receive a free starter kit.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Lollypop Farm (99 Victor Rd Fairport, NY 14450)