FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A Golden Retriever named Honey is missing from Lollypop Farm.

Officials at the local animal shelter shared a post on Facebook Friday, asking for the public’s help in locating a female dog that managed to get loose from the farm while on a walk.

Honey is described as very nervous and was last spotted toward the Trolley Path trail.

Anyone with details on the dog’s whereabouts is urged to call Lollypop Farms at (585) 223-1330.

