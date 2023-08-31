ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm will be receiving over $2 million in state funding to expand its summer camp and learning center.

The funding includes $250,000 that was secured to allow Lollypop Farm to renovate its kennels, upgrade vet technology, and expand space for more animals.

In addition, the organization will be building a new learning center to further teach the Rochester community about animal welfare.

Lollypop Farm hosts a few summer camp events each year to give kids an opportunity to learn more about animals and explore the organization’s jobs working with their animals.

The funding was announced by Speaker Carl Heastie and Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, who both explained that Lollypop Farm makes a positive impact on animals in the Rochester area.

“There is no better community partner for our animals than Lollypop Farm,” said Lunsford. “I’m excited to show Speaker Heastie the incredible work they’re doing today and how funding from the Assembly Majority will ensure their efforts to continue for generations.”

“For over a century, Lollypop Farm has been a cornerstone in efforts to ensure the best care for animals all across the Rochester region,” Speaker Heastie added.

Lollypop Farm has grown since it first helped animals in the late 1800s. They now care for thousands of animals yearly across four counties of New York. There are over 100 staff members and hundreds more volunteers.