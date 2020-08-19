Lollypop Farm offering $1,000 reward for arrest in connection with animal abuse investigation

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm Humane Law Enforcement Department is looking for information regarding Buttercup, an orange cat who was found severely injured on Grand Avenue near Culver Road.

“In partnership with the New York State Humane Association a reward is being offered of $1,000 to anyone with information that would lead to an arrest,” Lollypop said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Buttercup was brought to Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Services on July 22 and the staff determined her injuries were extensive and she was euthanized.

“There have been reports that Buttercup may have been injured by a firecracker,” Lollypop Farm Vice President for Law Enforcement Reno Di Domenico said in the statement. “However, we are awaiting test results from the necropsy to determine if evidence supports this theory.”

Community members who think they might have seen or know anything that could help us can report it Humane Law Enforcement at (585) 223-6500.