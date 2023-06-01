FAIRPORT N.Y. (WROC) — June is Adopt a Cat month, and only for June 1, all fees were waived for feline adoption.

Director of Animal Placement at Lollypop Farm Vicky Pape says they are trying to get a head start on the influx of cats they receive during the summer.

“That’s due to the cats that are starting to breed this time of year and have kittens and we are starting to see a lot of kittens come through,” says Pape.

She says they can get up to 20 cats in one day.

During adoption you can get a cat that is spayed, neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped, along with a packet of litter, and a packet of food.

Paulina Kesby who came as early as 8:30 Thursday morning says she’s been waiting quite a while for this moment.

“I’ve been wanting one for a few months now. One of my cats passed away in the last couple of months so we’re trying to find a new cat for my other cat at home,” says Kesby.

Ann Samuel, who is an advocate for animal rescue, shares why events like this are important to her.

“So many people take in animals, and they don’t realize their responsibility and they go to either facilities like this or they wind up on the streets, they go to kill shelters so any animal you can give a chance to, we try to,” says Samuel.

Thursday, the Lollypop Farm started off with a total of 26 cats and 4 kittens. All are first come first served.

Those who missed Thursday’s event can still adopt a furry friend tomorrow, they’re open seven days out of the week.

The website is updated every 30 minutes. You can find your next feline friend here.