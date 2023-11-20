ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday marks an exciting for Lollypop Farm as the shelter is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Local and state leaders paid tribute to the shelter Monday morning and honored the organization’s dedication to protecting and caring for our furry friends.

Alice Calabrese, the CEO and president of Lollypop Farm, shared the number of animals that have been saved by Lollypop Farm over the last century and a half.

“It’s actually the actual day of our 150th anniversary when we were incorporated,” said Calabrese. “I was looking over our statistics and I think those numbers were millions. Over 150 years. So we’re very proud of that and proud that we could have an impact on the community that way.”

Calabrese adds they could not have gotten to 150 years, if not for the support from the community.