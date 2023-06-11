ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lollypop Farm is asking for the public’s help after they issued a ‘Critical Care Alert’ following the removal of 100 cats from a residence, according to a post on their website.

The organization says their Animal Emergency Response Team and Humane Law Enforcement Department removed the cats from a home Friday. They add that many cats are in need of emergency veterinary care from their Klingenstein Veterinary Clinic.

According to Lollypop Farm, they are working on providing cares for the others and adds there are multiple ways for the community to help the cats during this time.

Fostering:

Lollypop Farm says with the high number of cats brought in due to the situation, they are in emergency need of foster homes for cats who were already at the organization. Due to the urgency, Lollypop Farm has created a special form where those interested are able to quickly sign up to help.

Adopting:

Anyone able to care for a long-time friend is encouraged by Lollypop Farm to adopt. They say when people adopt, it creates more space in their shelter for cats similar to the ones brought in from the circumstances of the emergency.

Donating:

For those not able to foster or adopt, Lollypop Farm says there are other ways to support cares currently in their care. In addition to monetary donations, Lollypop Farm says they are in need of cat carriers, Fancy Feast Kitten Food, and Purina Kitten Chow.

These items are able to be dropped off at Lollypop Farm’s main lobby at 99 Victor Road in Fairport. Other needed supplies can be found on the organization’s Amazon wishlist.