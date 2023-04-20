ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Lollypop Farm Veterinary Clinic rounded up around 100 stray cats with the goal of getting them ready for adoption.

News 8 Photojournalist Emalee Burkhard introduced us to the cats, the crew, and their mission.

Organizers from Alley Cat Allies say they were able to spay and neuter around 96 cats in total. The event also offered vaccinations, microchips, ear tips for identification, and other necessary veterinary care.