Local holiday gift drive aims to benefit homeless and shelter animals

The cats at the Ten Lives Club had a special delivery of toys from an Amherst woman who runs a holiday toy collection for shelter animals.

Desiree Hernandez has been collecting toys for homeless animals for the last eight years and each year the Christmas list for the cats and dogs gets longer and longer.

“They don’t have families, they don’t have homes. It hurts my heart, so it feels good to give back,” said Hernandez. “A lot of cleaning supplies, litter, and food. We get a lot of donations of toys, beds and blankets whether they’re new or used. We take them all.”

She is currently collecting gifts for local animal shelters. To donate an item you can call or send an email. you can also send a monetary donation to the following Go Fund Me link www.gofundme.com/f/6th-annual-fundraiser-for-our-shelter-friends.