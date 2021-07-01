Is your pet suffering from heat stroke? What to look for during a heat wave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — July is heat stroke awareness month and it’s the perfect time to learn how to take care of our furry friends as temperatures rise.



If you find yourself out and about with your pet take note of increasing temperatures. Experts suggest checking the pavement with the back of your hand to ensure its not too hot. Hot cars can be especially dangerous for animals, leaving them at risk for heat stroke.

“Signs of heat stroke that you would see would be if the dogs excessively panting, starting to drool a lot, trouble breathing,” Chief Shelter Veterinarian Andrew Newmark, of Rochester Animal Services, said.

“The dog may become uncoordinated or very lethargic, vomiting, diarrhea, sometimes even blood starts to happen. And even seizures can occur.”

Newmark added that if a heat stroke occurs, take the pet out of the heat, provide cold water and if they don’t come around take them straight to the vet.