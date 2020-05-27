1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

‘I have never seen anything like this dog’s will to live’: Dog found abused, in need of help

Animals

by: Greg Nieto and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 1-year-old pregnant dog rescued from abuse in Oklahoma is fighting for her life in Aurora, Colorado.

Her name is “Annie.” She is a Labrador-pit bull mix.

Almost three weeks ago, she was rescued by Pawsitive Restorations Animal Rescue. She was found unresponsive, dehydrated, vomiting maggots and covered in bite wounds, the rescue group wrote in a graphic Facebook post.

“The ‘owner’ came outside and SPIT on her when help arrived to try to save her life. 🤬 Law enforcement is involved.”

— Pawsitive Restorations Animal Rescue Facebook Post

Pregnant at the time, she has since lost all 10 of her pups. Most were stillborn, and none survived beyond two weeks.

“I have never seen anything like this dog’s will to live,” said Krissy Mosbarger, president of Pawsitive Restorations Animal Rescue.

But Annie’s worries are far from over. Veterinarians at both Wheat Ridge Animal Hospital and Happy Tails Veterinary Center in Aurora have been treating a rare canine condition, similar to internal varicose veins.

At this point, Annie’s prognosis is unknown.

“She’s a ticking time bomb,” Mosbarger said.

Annie’s medical costs have reached almost $15,000. If you’d like to donate, visit Pawsitive Restoration’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss