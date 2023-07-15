ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With a national trend of high demand for animal shelters, organizations in our area are emphasizing how much fostering can assist them, as well as other ways to help.

Co-founder of Rochester’s New2U Rescue Debbie Keber says the organization’s mission is simple — to help dogs in need.

New2U Rescue is not a shelter. They aid finding dogs foster homes while they get treatments they need, like Star, who was brought to the rescue from a bad situation, as described by Keber.

“After [Star was] brought into the home, we realized she was putting on weight really fast, and I found out she was pregnant,” Keebler said. “She ended up having nine babies. We found homes for four of those, but we were contacted to help try and find homes for the remaining babies.”

But housing Star’s babies wouldn’t be the only issue that New2U Rescue would have to help with.

Shortly after, Keber says New2U Rescue was contacted again after a “mishap” where Star was hit by a vehicle after she was accidentally got out and raced across the street. The man who was caring for Star had already invested his money into treating mastitis, which Star adapted while she was nursing.

Star’s caretaker was quoted $2,500 at pet emergency for just a workup, before the discussion of surgery.

“Like many people in this day and age, he could not afford that, let alone what the surgery was going to be on top of that,” Keber said. “He was heartbroken and trying to figure out his options. We were contacted originally wanting to surrender her to us, and we had no space to take in any more dogs at this point.”

Keber raises the issue of overcrowded rescues and the demand on animal shelters in the Rochester area to come up with the means to help get these animals what they need.

“I would say every rescue and shelter is in the same situation, we are beyond full.” Keber said. “Even when we get these calls, we can’t do anything because we’ve got nowhere for the dog to go. If our funds aren’t tapped out, our fosters are.”

Vice President and COO of Lollypop Farm Adrienne McHargue says they pay close attention to their capacity for care to make sure all of the animals they house have the appropriate space. She adds what they do see is a great need from the community for surrendering animals to them for temporary housing or for medical needs.

“In cases like that, we really rely on our foster volunteers to help provide that additional capacity and care for animals in people’s homes,” McHargue said. “We had a recent intake of a large number of cats, we reached out to our current slate of foster volunteers, and recruited more foster volunteers from the community and were able to, in a couple of days, put nearly 70 cats into people’s homes.”

McHargue says because of foster volunteers, they are able to house every animal appropriately. But what becomes critical is the need to move the pets onto new homes as soon as possible.

Lollypop Farm hosted their “Clear the Shelter” event this past week, which waived adoption fees at the shelter. McHargue says the event has been a success, with almost 150 pets adopted.

“That’s why we had this adoption event. To really help make space for these other animals who still need the help.”

Keber attributes the demand on animal shelters and pet rescues to the COVID-19 pandemic. She says once people were getting back to their everyday lifestyles, they no longer have time or energy to take care of the dogs they adopted during quarantine.

“Not only are adoptions slower, but the influx of dogs in need is just overwhelming to the whole community,” Keber said.

McHague says what Lollypop Farm is seeing is similar — pressures on the community to be able to afford their pets and provide proper care to them.

“We’re kind of getting the brunt of the crush with taking care of animals needs,” McHague says. “That’s happening both to us and all of the rescues and other shelters in town. We’re all kind of in the same boat of trying to provide the best care across the board for all the animals who are in need.”

Keber’s message to the community: looking into fostering or adopting to help aid the situation in the area.

Both New2U Rescue and Lollypop Farm say if you cannot help by taking in an animal, giving monetary donations or purchasing items off wish lists are a big help in getting animals services they need.

On Facebook, New2U Rescue has seen community outreach for dogs like Star through donations. Keber says they are currently at their halfway mark.

McHague urges anyone who feels they are not able to properly care for their pet or encounter a problem they don’t know how to fix, to give an animal shelter a call.

“You don’t want it to get to a critical state where you have no other options, so think ahead,” McHague said. “We have a lot of resources we can direct people to. We can provide behavioral help, we might be able to refer to medical help. Sometimes, we can help temporarily.”

