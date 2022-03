ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of retired police dog Valor.

Valor served Monroe County for a number of years under the partnership of his handler Sergeant Shawn Edwards. The retired K-9 was recognized Thursday for his work and fight against narcotics in the U.S. Mail.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say he was a valuable asset to the community and thanked Valor for his faithful service to police.