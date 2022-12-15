(Lance Murphey/AP Images for The Humane Society of the United States)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul on Thursday signed legislation banning the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail pet stores.

The new law (S.1130/A.4283), according to state officials, will aim to end the puppy mill pipeline and stop abusive breeders who lack veterinary care, food, or socialization. Officials then added that the animals who go through this pipeline have health issues due to poor breeding.

“Dogs, cats, and rabbits across New York deserve loving homes and humane treatment,” said Governor Hochul. “I’m proud to sign this legislation, which will make meaningful steps to cut down on harsh treatment and protect the welfare of animals across the state.”

The legislation will allow pet stores to have adoption services with animal shelters and rescue organizations to connect those looking for a pet. Pet stores would also be allowed to charge shelters rent to use their space for adoptions.

The new law will take effect in the year 2024.