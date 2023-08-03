ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Animal Services is set to host their free pet adoption event Saturday.

‘Pups in the Park’ will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Play Yard located next to Brown Square at 251 Verona Street.

Organizers say attendees can meet, play with, and adopt friendly and loving dogs. Adoption fees will be waived.

“We are excited to showcase our healthy dogs to the public,” said Commissioner Dr. Shirley Green. “As you know, pups are like family and we want them to make their way out of the shelter and into loving homes. Many shelters around the country, including Rochester Animal Services, are over capacity. Our goal is for these animals to find their forever homes where they can be happy and thrive, and Pups in the Park is one way to do that.”

Visitors are advised to bring a collar, leash, or pet carrier to take their new pets home safely.

To view adoptable dogs, and to start the adoption process online, click here.