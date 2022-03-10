CALIFORNIA (WROC) — The pandemic caused many people to re-evaluate their careers and millions of others were forced out in what’s being called the great resignation.

That’s exactly what happened to former media executive Ron King. He had to say goodbye to his high-powered role.

However, in losing his job, he found himself in a very unexpected place when he was surrounded by donkeys.

“They don’t have any advocates, they don’t win races, they don’t feed a food chain. And I thought I need to help donkeys.” said King.

King started a donkey sanctuary dedicated to the animal’s rescue and rehabilitation.

“The only way to help a donkey that been abused, emotionally recover, is to love it back to health. And I had this moment where I realized that there is a difference between things that I enjoy and things that bring me joy.” said King.

Ron currently has 27 donkey’s on his farm that otherwise would have been killed.