Florida neighborhood hosts ‘drive-by zoo’

Animals

by: Madalyn Bierster and Nexstar Media Wire

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida neighborhood has created some fun for their children — while still social distancing.

Several residents saw a Facebook post in a Michigan neighborhood about a community “drive-thru zoo day” and decided they wanted to try it out it in their own neighborhood.

“People have these little displays set up in their driveways, and they don’t have to get out, they just drive by and look out the car window,” said homeowner Craig Caudill. “It gives them a little something to do to get out of the house and have a little activity on a Sunday afternoon.”

Parents enjoyed the activity as a way to entertain their kids. One home had live goats.

“This is really just a nice special treat, especially for the little ones,” said resident Chris Alvarado. “My son was ready to get out of the house.”

Said resident Kristen Carl: “I think they’re all loving it, I know that mine have enjoyed seeing their friends ride by. They’ve been doing all Zoom meetings with their classes, but actually seeing their classmates in person has been, I think, their favorite part.”

Many of the children agreed.

“I think it’s pretty cool how they are letting everybody come together and get together and meet since we’re in this terrible time of quarantine,” said resident Carly Curtis.

With help from the other residents, they hope to turn this into an annual event for the neighborhood.

“We’ve had so many people from the community reach out to us and say that this was just a great way to get together, something out of the usual, and so we’re really hoping that we can make this an ongoing event,” said neighbor Allie Spiva.

