Farmington man arrested for animal abuse, accused of punching dog

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Farmington man was arrested for animal cruelty after police say he punched his dog.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, on June 13, officers responded to an animal cruelty complaint saying on the day prior, Marcus Goodwine, 27, became irate after his dog started playing with several other dogs at this facility.

“At this time he then dragged his dog, by its leash for several feet before he struck him with his fist in the left shoulder and head area,” police said in a statement.

Police said that the dog, a male 3-year old American Bulldog, named Buddy, began to limp and had a large swollen welt on his head as a result of this incident.

Buddy was seized by and taken to an area veterinarian for an examination and treatment. He is being cared by the Humane Society.

Goodwine was arrested and charged with animal cruelty misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance to appear in Farmington Town Court at a later date and released.