Fall means more deer on the roadway, warns DEC

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN )—Now that we are deep into fall, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) warns of deer and moose on the roadways. October, November, and December see two-thirds of crashes between deer and vehicles.

The DEC says that deer and moose are more active at dawn and dusk when visibility is low, and traffic is high.

In the Adirondacks motorist this time of year need to be on the look out for moose on the roadway.

They recommend slowing down when you see deer along the roadside; deer will bolt or change direction randomly.

If you see a deer going across the road, decrease your speed as deer often travel together.

Use headlights or emergency lights to let other drivers know when deer are on or close to the roadway.

Observe roadway warning signs. Use extreme caution during dawn and dusk hours when animals are on the move.