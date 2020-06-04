1  of  74
Elephant dies after reportedly being fed pineapple filled with explosives

A photograph taken on May 27, 2020 shows policemen and onlookers standing on the banks of the Velliyar River in Palakkad district of Kerala state as a dead wild elephant, which was pregnant, is retrieved following injuries caused when locals fed the elephant a pineapple filled with firecrackers as it wondered into a village searching for food. (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Kerala, India — A wild elephant in India reportedly died after being fed a pineapple filled with firecrackers, according to wildlife officials.

Ashique Ali, a local forest officer, told CNN the investigation determined there was an explosion inside the animal’s mouth. According to the Tribune India, officials said it appears the pineapple was intended to kill the pregnant elephant.

“We have not caught any of the culprits,” Ali told CNN. The elephant died on May 27

According to the Kerala Forest Department, “several suspects are being interrogated.”

“We have not yet made any formal arrests,” an unnamed official told the BBC.

“Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth,” Chief Wildlife Warden Surendra Kumar told the newspaper.

It is believed the elephant was fed a “pig cracker,” which is typically used to scare wild boars away from crops, according to Yahoo. According to the Kerala Forest Department, there is currently “no conclusive evidence” that the elephant’s jaw injury was caused by the pineapple stuffed with explosives.

Mohan Krishnan, a wildlife official in India, shared photos of the elephant on Facebook. Krishnan said the elephant was standing in the water when she was found.

