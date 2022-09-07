PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — Earl was a bomb-sniffing dog who helped find enemy explosive devices in Afghanistan, protecting our troops. The 15-year-old Labrador had a final procession down Route 31 in the Village of Palmyra Wednesday, before being put to rest.

Earl was alongside his Marine Corps owner Brad O’Keefe overseas, before the two were reunited 9 years ago. The dog survived several IED explosions in Afghanistan and later helped Brad with that all-important transition from active duty to civilian life. Their bond was extremely strong.

Brad’s wife, Kara, says having Earl in the house allowed Brad to move forward in life, sensing his anxiety and sadness and serving as a sort of therapeutic presence.

“He did two tours in Afghanistan,” she said. This little pooch survived several IED explosions and save so many lives, including Brad’s, and then he served in the Rhode Island State Police Department, and has been with us ever since.”

Earl’s Marine owner Brad has a heavy heart today. They’ve been together for years and have a bond like no other. Both have served our nation through thick and thin. — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) September 7, 2022

“He’s always just been real easy going,” Brad said. “No matter what’s going on I know I can count on him to be there.”

Earl was put to rest just after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.