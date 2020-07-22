Drive-thru vet clinic offers vaccinations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hundreds signed up to get their pets vaccinated at a drive through clinic in Monroe County on Wednesday.

The first of its kind, 200 pet owners pre-registered online and brought soem 300 dogs, cats and even ferrets to the clinic on Paul Road.

Typically, the Monroe County Department of Health would set up walk-in vaccine clinics, but adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re trying to take care of the pets and stay safe and keep the family safe,” Veterinarian Dr. Susan Lewis said. “It’s very important because rabies is a deadly disease for the pet and if the pet bit one of us or the owner, it’s dangerous.

Pet owners should contact the county for the information on the next event.