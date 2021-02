ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A deer was spotted trapped on the ice of the Genesee River in downtown Rochester Wednesday afternoon.

Spotted a deer on the ice near Main St. bridge. It looks like it’s been there for quite a long time. Since I’ve been here, it hasn’t moved. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/58UA00vLKC — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) February 3, 2021

Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department, and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation have not immediately returned a request for comment.

