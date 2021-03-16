DEC: Over 1.7K black bears harvested during 2020 hunting season

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the results from the 2020 bear hunting season.

According to DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos New York harvested took 1,723 black bears throughout the 2020 hunting season, with an estimated 1,152 taken in the Southern Zone and 571 in the Northern Zone.

The Northern Zone rate was logged to be the highest number since 2015. Some of the highest densities of black bears taken were in Northern Zones 6C and 6H.

A full map of the 2020 black bear harvest density is featured below.

Chart: NYSDEC Bureau of Wildlife

“Black bears continue to prosper in New York’s excellent bear habitat,” said Commissioner Seggos. “Bear hunting seasons allow DEC wildlife managers to collect valuable information that our scientists use to help maintain healthy bear populations. And successful bear hunters help maintain populations at sustainable levels and are rewarded with outstanding food for their families and friends.”

Specific bear harvest totals are detailed in the chart below:



2020 Total 2019 Total Recent 5-year Average (2015-2019) Northern Zone 571 326 459 Early 298 64 165 Bow 47 19 40 Muzzleloader 64 30 53 Regular 161 213 201 Youth 1 0 0 Southern Zone 1,152 1,179 1,035 Early 366 184 187 Bow 417 352 336 Muzzleloader 3 17 15 Regular 356 619 490 Youth 10 7 9 Statewide 1,723 1,505 1,495

A full summary of the 2020 black bear harvest can be read on the DEC website.