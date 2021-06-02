Crime Stoppers is launching a summer campaign to raise $10K for new K9 for local law enforcement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Area Crime Stoppers is launching a summer campaign to raise funds for a new K9 for local law enforcement.

The organization is looking to raise $10,000. Donations can be made through GoFundMe or in person at Bagel Land in Brighton. Donations can also be made through the Crime Stoppers website.

Any additional monies raised through the campaign will support Veterinary costs and training equipment for nearly 30 other local K9s throughout Monroe County.

“The K9s were a particular interest, you know the dogs wear a badge. They are just extremely helpful in tracking lost people, drug detection, guns. They are valuable tools for law enforcement and wonderful dogs,” Joyce Palumbo of Crime Stoppers said.

The “We’re Having A K9!” campaign runs through Labor Day.